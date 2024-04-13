APC clears Aiyedatiwa, Kekemeke, Jimoh Ibrahim, 13 other governorship aspirants in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the 16 governorship aspirants in Ondo State.

The seven-man screening committee led by Senator Joshua Lidani gave all the aspirants the nod to contest the April 20 primary election in the state.

A report submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation in Abuja on Saturday said the committee considered eligibility, suitability, character and support base, among others before taking the decision.

Among those cleared were Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former APC National Vice-Chairman, South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, a former member of the state House of Assembly, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Olugbenga Edema, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

READ ALSO: APC inaugurates 7-man governorship screening committee in Ondo

Others are Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Akinfolarin Samuel, former Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Akinterinwa, Chief Olusola Oke, Ohunyeye Felix, and Morayo Lebi.

Also cleared were Garvey Iyanjan; Prof. Francis Faduyile, Mrs Judith Omogoroye, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, and Okunjimi John.

The report read: “All aspirants demonstrated a willingness to support the aspirant that emerged as the party’s candidate for the November 2024 governorship election.”

