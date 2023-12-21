Politics
Akwa Ibom Assembly passes 2024 budget, raises it by N4.3bn
The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state 2024 appropriation bill of N849.97 billion.
This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary in Uyo.
The chairman of the committee, Mrs. Itorobong Etim, who presented the report, said the budget comprised N359.07 billion in recurrent expenditure and N490.91 billion in capital spending.
Etim said the committee raised the budget by N4.34 billion from N845.6 billion presented by Governor Umo Eno on November 21 to N849.97 billion.
After a clause-by-clause deliberation at the Committee of Supply, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the report, and the budget was subsequently passed.
The Speaker of the House, Mr. Udeme Otong, in his remarks, commended the committee for the speedy passage of the budget.
Otong equally praised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that appeared before the committee during budget defense.
He added that the overall objective of the exercise was to give priority to areas of immediate importance to the people.
He directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Nsikak-abasi Orok, to communicate the House decision to Eno for assent.
The House adjourned the plenary till January 18, 2024.
