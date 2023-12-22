Nigerian govt appoints new directors for NCAA, FAAN, others (Full list)

A week after the Federal Government sacked all directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of aviation agencies in Nigeria, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced the appointment of new directors for the agencies.

The concerned agencies that got new directors include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesman for the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, said the fresh appointments were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“All the newly appointed Directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

“Also, a new Directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector.”

The newly appointed directors are as follows:

NIGERIAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY (NIMET)

1 PROF VINCENT EZIKORNWOR WELI DIRECTOR, WEATHER SERVICES

2 PROF ODJUGO PETER AKPODIOGAGA OVUYOVWIROYE DIRECTOR, RESEARCH AND TRAINING

3 ONYEGBULE GLORY AMARACHI DIRECTOR, APPLIED METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

4 ABDULKAREEM HAMID OLAYINKA DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES

5 FUNKE ADEBAYO AROWOJOBE DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

6 SHOLA GABRIEL DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/ COMPANY SECRETARY

7 NASIRU SANI DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES AND ADMINISTRATION

8 ALEX AKOJI YUSUF DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

9 AIRIOHUODION HENRY OMONZOJIE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES

NIGERIA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY (NCAA)

1 ENGR BALANG GODWIN DIRECTOR, AERODROME AND AIRSPACE STANDARDS

2 YINKA BOBOYE DIRECTOR, AIR TRANSPORT REGULATIONS

3 CAPT. DONALD SPIFF DIRECTOR, OPERATIONS, LICENSING AND TRAINING

4 MICHAEL ACHIMUGU DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

5 OMOGO BERNARD ONWE CHINEDU DIRECTOR, AVSEC REGULATION

6 OLUFEMI ODUKOYA DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

7 ENGR. VICTOR GOYEA DIRECTOR, AIRWORTHINESS STANDARDS

8 BARR MARY TUFANO DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/ COMPANY SECRETARY

9 ANASTASIA GBEM DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES AND ADMINISTRATION

10 HORATIUS EGWA DIRECTOR, SPECIAL DUTIES

11 REBECCA EYIUCHE AGHADINAZU DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES

NIGERIAN AIRSPACE MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NAMA)

1 MUONEMEH NDUBUISI LOTENNA DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

2 JOHN TAYO DIRECTOR, OPERATIONS

3 ABIMBOLA LADIPO DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES AND ADMINISTRATION

4 ENGR IJEOMA IHENACHOR DIRECTOR, SAFETY ELECTRONIC AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

5 RITA ISEMIUHONMON EGBADON DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/COMPANY SECRETARY

6 ABDULAHI MUSA DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

7 ABBA AHMAD DIRECTOR, SPECIAL DUTIES

8 IBRAHIM ALIYU DIRECTOR CORPORATE SERVICES

NIGERIAN SAFETY INVESTIGATION BUREAU (NSIB)

1 ENGR ABDULAHI BABANYA DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING SERVICES

2 ODITA FRANCIS ISIOMA DIRECTOR, OPERATIONS

3 ENGR NWOBU PATRICK DIRECTOR, TRANSPORT INVESTIGATION

4 ESOSA EREMWANARUA DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/ COMPANY SECRETARY

5 ENGR LAWAL ABDULMUMIN DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES

6 MRS BIMBO OLAWUNMI OLADEJI DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

7 DR MRS OKUNDAYE-OKE ITOHAN FOLAKE DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

8 BARO HENRY MINABOWANRE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES

FEDERAL AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF NIGERIA (FAAN)

1 ENGR. MUNIRU ADEJARE ABIOLA DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING SERVICES

2 CAPT. ABDULLAHI MOHMOOD DIRECTOR, AIRPORT OPERATIONS

3 AYODELE OLATIREGUN DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

4 LUQMAN OLATUBOSUN ENIOLA DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES AND ADMINISTRATION

5 IGBAFE AFEGBAI DIRECTOR, AVIATION SECURITY SERVICES

6 MRS BRIDGET GOLD DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/ COMPANY SECRETARY

7 JENSEN ASABA DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES

8 OBIAGELI ORAH DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

9 HENRY AGBEBIRE DIRECTOR, SPECIAL DUTIES

10 ADEBOLA JOY AGUNBIADE DIRECTOR, COMMERCIAL AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

11 TO BE APPOINTED SHORTLY DIRECTOR, CARGO SERVICES

