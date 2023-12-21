Tinubu approves re-introduction of school feeding programme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the re-introduction of school feeding programme as part of measures by his administration to address the menace of out-of-school children.

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who revealed this during a one-day session on ‘Quick wins in the midrange Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027’, said the president has directed that the school feeding program initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari be transferred from the Ministry of Humanitarian Aid to the Ministry of Education

Mamman explained that Tinubu’s directives to relaunch the programme was born out of his desire to combat and reduce out-of-school children syndrome in the country.

The Minister added that to Tinubu, if learning crisis is not tackled, it will be difficult to address the challenges posed by out-of-school-children.

The Minister said the essence of the retreat was to find ways of implementing all the policies developed to tackle the challenges and to distil responsibility to different agencies responsible for overturning the out of school children problem.

