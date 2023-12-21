News
Tinubu approves re-introduction of school feeding programme
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the re-introduction of school feeding programme as part of measures by his administration to address the menace of out-of-school children.
Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who revealed this during a one-day session on ‘Quick wins in the midrange Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027’, said the president has directed that the school feeding program initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari be transferred from the Ministry of Humanitarian Aid to the Ministry of Education
Mamman explained that Tinubu’s directives to relaunch the programme was born out of his desire to combat and reduce out-of-school children syndrome in the country.
The Minister added that to Tinubu, if learning crisis is not tackled, it will be difficult to address the challenges posed by out-of-school-children.
The Minister said the essence of the retreat was to find ways of implementing all the policies developed to tackle the challenges and to distil responsibility to different agencies responsible for overturning the out of school children problem.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...