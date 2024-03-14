NCAA clamps down on illegal charter flights, warns private jet owners

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday, issued a stern warning to private jet owners using their aircraft for commercial purposes without proper authorization.

Owners holding Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) are specifically targeted in this crackdown.

According to the NCAA, these permits strictly prohibit the transportation of passengers, cargo, or mail for any form of payment or compensation. This essentially bans PNCF holders from operating charter services, which fall under commercial aviation.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection for the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, emphasized that this directive aligns with Section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

“It will be noted that holders of PNCF are not permitted to use their aircraft for carriage of passengers, cargo or mail for hire or reward (commercial operations or charter services).

“In line with Section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations with suspension, withdrawal or revocation of their Permit for Non-Commercial flight,” he said.

He further warned of severe consequences for non-compliance, including suspension, withdrawal, or complete revocation of PNCF permits, adding, that the NCAA had deployed officials to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private terminals across Nigerian airports to monitor activities and identify violators.

“The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes,” the statement partly read.

This move aims to ensure a clear distinction between private and commercial air operations. Commercial airlines comply with stricter safety regulations and pay specific fees, which is not the case for private jets under PNCF permits. The NCAA is likely concerned about potential safety risks and unfair competition within the aviation industry.

