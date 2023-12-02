Business
NCAA lifts suspension of United Nigeria Airlines’ wet-leased Airbus A320
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the ban it placed on one of United Nigeria Airlines’ aircraft, a wet-leased Airbus A320.
This was contained in a statement issued late Friday by the airline.
The statement reads: “We are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension placed on our ‘Part G’ operations specifications which affected one of our aircraft.
“Safety is at the core of United Nigeria Airlines’ values and we take our commitment to passenger safety very seriously. We are aware that every time our schedule is disrupted, it is usually a very painful experience for you and for us as well because we know and understand that it affects travel plans and diminishes your trust in the reliability of our operations.”
United also apologised to its customers for the situation that led to the initial suspension of the aircraft.
“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you and would want to reassure you that our dedicated team is working around the clock to resolve the backlog of flights schedules because we understand the importance of your travel plans and the trust you place in us.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that a United Nigeria Abuja-bound flight a few days ago was diverted to the Asaba International Airport. This prompted the NCAA to launch an investigation into what led to the diversion.
Reacting to the development, the airline, in a statement, said: “A United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.
1“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed. However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers.”
