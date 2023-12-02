DEMOLITIONS: 9 things to know before buying or building in Lagos

When embarking on the journey of purchasing land in Lagos State, Nigeria, it is crucial to navigate the process with diligence and awareness. Acquiring the necessary certificates is a pivotal step to ensure a secure and lawful transaction. Here are some important certificates you should possess during the land-buying process in Lagos:

1. Certificate of Occupancy (C of O):

The Certificate of Occupancy is a primary document issued by the Lagos State Government that confirms the legal ownership and right to use a particular land. It outlines the terms and conditions under which the land is held and can be obtained through the state’s land registry.

2. Survey Plan:

A Survey Plan is essential for defining and delineating the boundaries of the land. It provides an accurate representation of the property’s dimensions, shape, and geographical features. A licensed surveyor must prepare this document, and it should be approved by the Office of the Surveyor General.

3. Deed of Assignment

This legal document serves as evidence of the transfer of ownership rights from the seller to the buyer. The Deed of Assignment should be drafted by a legal professional and registered at the Land Registry to make it legally binding.

4. Governor’s Consent

If the land has a Certificate of Occupancy, obtaining the Governor’s Consent is necessary for the transfer of ownership. It involves an application to the state governor, and upon approval, the consent is endorsed on the Deed of Assignment.

5. Excision

An Excision signifies the release of a portion of land from government acquisition. It is especially crucial for lands situated in areas that were previously marked as government-owned. A valid Excision grants legitimacy to the land title and should be confirmed with the relevant authorities.

6. Approved Building Plan

Before any construction activities commence, it is mandatory to have an approved building plan from the appropriate government agency. This ensures that the proposed structure complies with urban planning regulations and standards.

7. Tax Clearance Certificate

A Tax Clearance Certificate from the seller is necessary to verify that all property taxes have been paid. It is a requirement for the processing of some land-related documents and helps ensure a clean and legal transaction.

8. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

In some cases, an Environmental Impact Assessment may be required, particularly for large-scale developments. This assessment ensures that the proposed project complies with environmental regulations and mitigates potential negative impacts.

9. Receipts of Payment

Retain all receipts of payments made during the transaction. This includes payments for the land, survey, legal fees, and any other associated costs. These receipts serve as proof of transaction and can be crucial in case of any disputes.

By Dennis Isong

