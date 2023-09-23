Five reasons housing deficit persists in Lagos despite ongoing construction boom

A housing deficit refers to a situation where there is an insufficient supply of housing units to accommodate the population’s housing needs.

This shortage of housing can result in issues such as overcrowding, homelessness, rising property prices, and limited access to affordable and suitable housing for individuals and families.

The term is often used in discussions about urban planning, real estate, and housing policy to highlight the gap between housing demand and supply in a given area.

Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic and cultural powerhouse, has witnessed a surge in construction activity over the past decade. Skyscrapers and residential buildings have sprung up across the city, seemingly indicating progress and development.

However, beneath this facade of growth lies a persistent issue: the growing housing deficit. Despite the construction boom, Lagos State continues to grapple with an increasing shortage of affordable housing. In this article, we will explore five key reasons why this housing deficit persists amid the ongoing construction activities.

1. Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

One of the primary drivers of the housing deficit in Lagos State is the rapid urbanization and population growth. Lagos has become a magnet for people seeking economic opportunities, leading to an influx of migrants from other regions and countries.

This constant population surge far outpaces the rate at which new housing units are being built, exacerbating the gap between supply and demand.

2. High Construction Costs

While construction activity is booming in Lagos, the high cost of building materials and labor has a cascading effect on housing affordability. Builders face escalating expenses, which are often transferred to potential homeowners through higher property prices. As a result, many Lagosians find themselves priced out of the market, perpetuating the housing deficit.

3. Insufficient Infrastructure Development

The rapid construction of buildings in Lagos has not been matched by an equivalent investment in infrastructure development. Essential amenities like roads, water supply, sewage systems, and public transportation are struggling to keep up with the expanding city. This lack of infrastructure diminishes the appeal of newly constructed areas, hindering their potential for affordable housing.

4. Land Ownership and Land Use Regulations

Lagos State’s complex land ownership and land use regulations further compound the housing deficit. Disputes over land ownership and inefficient land allocation processes can delay construction projects and deter potential investors. Moreover, unclear land tenure systems can discourage individuals from investing in real estate, leaving large swaths of land underutilized.

5. Limited Access to Financing.

Access to affordable financing options remains a significant barrier to homeownership in Lagos State. High-interest rates on mortgage loans and a lack of financial instruments designed to support affordable housing contribute to the housing deficit. Many individuals and families simply cannot secure the necessary funding to purchase a home, even when properties are available on the market.

By Dennis Isong

