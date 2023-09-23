STOCK ROUNDUP: Stock market investments fall to N30.37bn

The week ended with equity investors parting with N30.379 billion in 38,536 deals to trade 3.911 billion shares, stock data released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed.

According to the report, the value of the shares traded by the investors fell below the N47.449 billion traded for 2.933 billion shares the week before in 44,654 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the best performing chart by volume, after 2.774 billion shares of the industry were traded in 16,379 deals, valued at N15.241 billion.

The Oil and Gas Industry came next with 438.508 million shares, exchanged in 6,258 deals, worth N5.203 billion.

The third spot was occupied by the ICT Industry, which recorded 294.470 million shares, exchanged in 3,078 deals, valued at worth N4.447 billion.

Top three equities

By volume, the top three equities for the week are Universal Insurance Plc, Oando Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, as they accounted for 56.56 per cent and 29.32 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 2.212 billion shares of the three companies, worth N8.907 billion, in 7,593 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

Sunu Assurance stock gained N0.26 kobo, ending the week with N1.05 per share, higher than the N0.79 kobo it started with.

Ellah Lake’s share rose to N4.25 kobo per share, from N3.30 kobo per share, gaining N0.95 kobo.

E-Tranzact saw its stock price rise by N2.10 kobo, to end the week with N9.45 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N7.35 kobo.

Chams share value grew to N1.31 kobo per share, increasing by N0.21 kobo, from N1.10 kobo.

Abbey Mortgage Bank’s share closed the week at N2 per share from N1.70 kobo per share, appreciating by N0.30 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Tantalizer’s share lost 21.05 per cent, to settle at N0.30 kobo, below the N0.38 kobo it opened the week with.

Guinea Insurance’s share lost 20.69 per cent, to close at N0.23 kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.29 kobo per share.

McNichols also reported a loss of N0.10 kobo, dropping the share to N0.65 kobo per share, from N0.75 kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share dropped to N2.55 kobo, losing N0.28 kobo, from the N2.83 kobo per share it started trading with.

Secure Electronic Technology’s share fell from N0.29 kobo to N0.26 kobo per share, losing 10.34 per cent within five days.

