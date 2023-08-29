Stock market cap up 0.51%, Champion Brew, Dangote Sugar, others gain N185.51bn

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock exchange jumped to N36.39 trillion on Tuesday, up from the previous day’s N36.20 trillion.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the market capitalisation appreciated by 0.51 per cent, which represents N185.51 billion gain.

The All-Share Index rose to 66,490.34 ASI, rising by 749.56 basis points from 66,151.38 ASI.

Over 356.01 million shares were traded in 7,932 deals, worth N7.01 billion on Tuesday, contrasting with Monday’s 311.11 million shares exchanged in 7,193 deals, valued at N3.91 billion.

Champion Brew topped the gainers’ list after gaining N0.29 kobo to move from N2.90 kobo to N3.19 kobo per share.

Flour Mills gained N3 to close at N33, above its opening price of N30 per share.

Nascon’s share price was up by N4.90 kobo, moving from N49.20 kobo to N54.10 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar recorded a N5.20 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N52.25 kobo to N57.45 kobo per share.

Nahco completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N2 to end trading at N22.10 kobo from N20.10 kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.10 kobo to drop from N1 to N0.90 kobo per share.

CWG share price dropped by N0.45 kobo to end trading at N4.05 from N4.50 kobo per share.

Chellaram lost N0.39 kobo to end trading with N3.57 kobo from N3.96 kobo per share.

Prestige lost 9.80 per cent, dropping from N0.51 kobo to N0.46 kobo per share.

UPL’s share dropped from N2.38 kobo to N2.15 kobo per share after losing N0.23 kobo during trading.

Access Corporation reported that 43.70 million shares, valued at N703.32 million, were traded on its floor.

Transcorp recorded 28.49 million shares valued at N181.73 million.

Dangote Sugar saw investors trade 16.02 million shares valued at N820.84 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance recorded 15.56 million shares exchanged on its floor, worth N13.47 million.

Omatek reported 15.51 million shares, valued at N4.65 million, exchanged investors’ hands.

FBN Holding topped the day’s trading with 55.14 million shares valued at N911.20 million.

Japaul Gold followed with 33.11 million shares worth N29.92 million.

UBA sold 30.17 million shares worth N412.17 million.

Access Corporation traded 25.35 million shares valued at N414.37 million, while Transcorp sold 18.21 million shares valued at N127.71 million.

