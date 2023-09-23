Nigeria targets 20,000 MW of electricity by 2026

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday the Federal Government was working towards generating 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2026.

The minister, who disclosed during his visit to the National Control Centre (NCC) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Osogbo, Osun State, said the government was also targeting 60,000 MW by 2060.

Nigeria currently has a total installed capacity of 12,522 MW and an available capacity of 7,139.6 MW.

Adelabu revealed that two more power substations would come on stream in the next few months courtesy of the presidential power sector initiative.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records second grid collapse in five days, electricity drops to 42.7MW

He said: “As I told you, it’s an aspiration for Nigeria to have a minimum of 60,000 megawatts of power by 2060; that is 60 gigawatts. And 2030 is the medium-term objective of achieving 30,000 megawatts of power.

“But as I mentioned in one of the programmes I attended, in as much as we are on course in achieving this, given the experiences of other countries who are even able to achieve over 100,000 megawatts within 40 to 50 years, this is not an ambitious target for Nigeria, we can easily achieve it.

“We have a target for transmission capacity, we have a target for distribution capacity and we have a target for power generation capacity. By 2026, we should be able to achieve 20,000 megawatts of electricity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now