Amid poor supply, Nigerian govt approves increase of electricity tariff

Amid epileptic power supply, the federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a hike in electricity rates for consumers categorized under Band A.

Customers under Band A are those who enjoy up to 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

NERC noted that these customers account for 15% of the 12 million electricity consumers in the nation.

These development was contained in a press statement by the Vice Chairman of NERC Musliu Oseni on Wednesday.

Oseni stated that the tariff hike would result in customers paying N225 per kilowatt hour, up from the existing N66.

He further stated that due to the failure to meet the necessary electricity supply hours, the commission has moved some Band A customers to Band B.

“We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but upon reviewing those feeders performance, the Commission has now reduced it to under 500. This means that 17% now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15% of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order taking effect from today.

“The commission now reviewed further the application by the distribution companies and have decided that only the 17% feeders and less than 15% customers will be affected by any rate increase that the commission will ever approve for the distribution company.

“The order takes effect from today and in that order the commission has approved a rate review of N225 per killowatt hour for just under 15% of the customer population in NESI. That means that less than 15% of the customers will be affected.”

He, however, said that the review would not impact customers in the other Bands.

By: Babajide Okeowo

