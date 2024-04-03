News
Amid poor supply, Nigerian govt approves increase of electricity tariff
Amid epileptic power supply, the federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a hike in electricity rates for consumers categorized under Band A.
Customers under Band A are those who enjoy up to 20 hours of electricity supply daily.
NERC noted that these customers account for 15% of the 12 million electricity consumers in the nation.
These development was contained in a press statement by the Vice Chairman of NERC Musliu Oseni on Wednesday.
Oseni stated that the tariff hike would result in customers paying N225 per kilowatt hour, up from the existing N66.
He further stated that due to the failure to meet the necessary electricity supply hours, the commission has moved some Band A customers to Band B.
READ ALSO:Nigerian govt raises gas price, sparking fears of increase in electricity tariff
“We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but upon reviewing those feeders performance, the Commission has now reduced it to under 500. This means that 17% now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15% of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.
“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order taking effect from today.
“The commission now reviewed further the application by the distribution companies and have decided that only the 17% feeders and less than 15% customers will be affected by any rate increase that the commission will ever approve for the distribution company.
“The order takes effect from today and in that order the commission has approved a rate review of N225 per killowatt hour for just under 15% of the customer population in NESI. That means that less than 15% of the customers will be affected.”
He, however, said that the review would not impact customers in the other Bands.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...