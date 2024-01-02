Electricity to get more attention in 2024, Minister assures

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that electricity supply across the country will be prioritised by his ministry in 2024 in line with President Bola Tinubu’s promise of a turnaround agenda in his New Year message.

Adelabu who gave the assurance in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, said the ministry, agencies and Electricity Distribution Company had worked tirelessly during the yuletide to enhance power supply which had likewise witnessed a positive improvement.

”In recognising the critical role of electricity in economic growth, the initial three months of my assumption of office I focused on diagnosis, stakeholders’ consultation, and strategy formulation,” the minister said.

”With a well-documented implementation plan, it is now time to take decisive action. Our primary focus is enhancing distribution and transmission infrastructure to minimise technical and commercial losses.”

The minister further stated that the ministry is currently reviewing the implementation process of a cost reflective tariff, while government will continue to subsidise power supply to those that are vulnerable in our society.

”Closing the meter gap is imperative, and ongoing initiatives, including World Bank programmes and the Presidential Metering Initiatives, will gain momentum.

”The ministry will intervene in distribution infrastructure, supplying transformers to communities without burdening citizens financially,” he said.

He added that rural electrification would remain a priority, with plans for solar-powered mini and micro grids and street lights while collaborating closely with DisCos and State Electricity Boards.

”We will also be implementing the Eastern and Western super grid projects to strengthen the grid and increase electricity supply to demand centres in the country.

”The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will be reconstituted in the short term, separating transmission services from system and market operations in the first quarter of 2024.

”In the medium- to long-term the transmission grid will be separated into regional grids for effective management.”

