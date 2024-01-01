Gunmen abduct local council chairman in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Monday night abducted the Chairman of the Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isa Andaha.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the chairman was abducted alongside one person at Ningo village along Andaha – Akwanga Road.

He said police operatives and other security agents are on the kidnappers’ trail.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill man, son in fresh Plateau attack

Nasarawa, and other states in the North-Central have been under siege from criminals in the last few months.

Gunmen last week killed over 200 people in coordinated attacks on 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now