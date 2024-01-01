Tinubu signs 2023 supplementary budget

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed the N2.2 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who disclosed this to State House correspondent shortly after the president signed the 2024 budget in Abuja, said the Tinubu also appended his signature on the securitized ways and means approved by the National Assembly last week.

The parliament passed the supplementary budget on November 2 last year.

The 2023 supplementary will now run alongside this year’s budget till March 31.

Abbas said: “Mr. President has signed two other bills. The first one is the supplementary appropriation bill of 2023, which he has agreed to extend by 90 days. So, it will continue to work concurrently with the 2024 budget up to March 31.

“He has also approved the 2023 main budget to concurrently operate with the capital component of the 2024 budget up to March 31, 2024.

“Another landmark achievement we had was also approving the securitisation of the ways and means that have effectively brought to an end these controversial means and ways of borrowing money. And he has assured Nigerians that this will be the last of this kind of ugly incident.”

