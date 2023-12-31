Gunmen kill man, son in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen on Saturday killed two persons in a fresh attack in Durbi village, Jos East local government area of Plateau State.

The chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee in the state, Markus Nyam, confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday.

He said the victims were a man and his son.

Nyam revealed that one of the attackers was killed in a gun duel with the local vigilante group in the area.

The latest attack occurred a few days after gunmen killed more than 190 people in coordinated attacks across 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of the state.

