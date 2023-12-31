NDLEA arrests Qatar-based businessman, others with illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday arrested a Qatar-based businessman, Agu Amobi, with 1.3kg of Indian hemp at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspect claimed to have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than 10 years.

“The suspect said he bought the Indian hemp in Enugu to deliver in Doha to enable him to pay his rents in Qatar and Nigeria and to offset the school fees of his three children,” the spokesman added.

The NDLEA also arrested one Uchegbu Obi with 72,000 pills of tramadol at the airport.

“He was attempting to ship the drugs packed in a carton, weighing 38.5kg to Kano on a local flight when he was arrested.

“NDLEA operatives intercepted the trio of Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim and Adamu Usman along the Nguru-Gashua Road in Yobe on Christmas Day.

“They were arrested in a truck conveying 39 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 15.7kg and 128,500 pills of psychoactive drugs.

“A follow-up operation on Boxing Day led to the arrest of the owner of the Indian hemp, Ali Ibrahim in Geidam.

“Additional 208 blocks of Indian hemp were recovered from Ibrahim’s house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg.

“The owner of the psychoactive drugs, Mustapha Goni was equally arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

