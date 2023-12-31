Service Chiefs, Defence Minister, Matawale, others storm Plateau over Christmas Eve killings

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the other Service Chiefs including Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, on Sunday landed to Jos, Plateau State, following the Christmas eve massacre by suspected militia where over 200 persons were killed in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

Their visit is coming on the heels of a summon by the Senate following a motion of urgent importance moved by Senator Diket Plang representing Plateau Central, over the killings.

The Upper Legislature chamber had also extended an invitation to the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to explain the circumstances that led to the mass killings without adequate response by security forces.

READ ALSO:IGP, Service Chiefs appear before Reps, to discuss Nigeria’s security situation

The visiting team is expected to take a tour of the affected communities of Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos areas of the state where the gunmen attacked, leaving massive destruction in their wake.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had also led a high-powered federal government delegation to visit the the state and the communities where he assured the people that the government would not rest on its oars until victims of the attacks get justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now