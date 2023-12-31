Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-yr-old ‘bride’ given in marriage to 54-yr-old man

The Bayelsa Government has summoned the parents of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly given out in marriage to a 54-year-old man in the Akeddei community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

A statement jointly signed on Saturday by the Chairman, Gender Response Initiative Team, Dr. Dise Ogbise-Goddy, and the Director, Child Development at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, Mr Paniebi Jacob, stated that the family of the groom were also invited to explain their involvement in the supposed child-marriage following a public outrage that emanated from the event which was conducted on December 26th.

In the statement, the government not only frowned at the development which it termed an ‘illegal union’, but also vowed to deal decisively with anyone found culpable.

The government noted that the “illegal marriage was not based on tradition and customs,” as it was “repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience” and would not support child-marriage under any guise.

“The Bayelsa State government did not hesitate to assent to the passage of the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law,” the statement said.

“We are taking steps to rescue the child from all the key actors in this illegal ceremony that they tagged a ‘mere spiritual’ affair.

“The law is clear on issues of tradition and customs that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“Working with the Bayelsa State Police Command, we shall ensure incidents like this do not occur in the state again.

“On behalf of the governor of Bayelsa State, we express our gratitude to all the non-governmental organisations, including the International Federation of Women Lawyers and DO Foundation, that have risen to the rescue of this innocent child.

“Bayelsa State is children-friendly and this case will be pursued to a logical conclusion,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now