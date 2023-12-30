News
Police arrests three for cyberstalking, threat to life in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons including two women for alleged cyberstalking and threat to life in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested following different persons on the allegations
He said a preliminary investigation conducted by the police established the cases against the suspects.
READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected gunrunners, 34 others in Oyo
Hundeyin said: “The command had approached a court of competent jurisdiction and got a remand order for the suspects till January 10, 2024, to ensure a thorough investigation on the matter.
“The command will continue to enforce extant laws of the nation, particularly those relating to cyberstalking and cyberbullying, which can trigger violence if not adequately managed or curtailed.
“Members of the public will be kept abreast of developments as the investigation progresses.”
