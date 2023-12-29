Police arrests four suspected gunrunners, 34 others in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo have arrested four suspected gunrunners and 34 others in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Friday, said the remaining suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching and land grabbing.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included six vehicles, 60 ammunition, nine firearms, six cell phones, three cutlasses, two motorcycles, a power generator and charms.

Osifeso said: The command’s monitoring unit received credible information about the suspected gunrunners at 12:30 p.m., on December 19.

“One of the suspected gunrunners was sighted in his hideout at Danzaria, Owode, Oyo Town, and was arrested while in possession of a Pump Action rifle with number 2659.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect was unable to give any satisfactory explanation about the firearm.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of three other members of the criminal gang, who were found in possession of another locally-fabricated Pump Action rifle, one live cartridge and six empty shells of expended cartridges.”

