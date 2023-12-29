Six dead, 16 injured in Gombe lone accident

At least six persons died and 16 others sustained injuries in a lone accident at Jekadefari in Gombe metropolis on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Felix Theman, confirmed the accident to journalists in Gombe.

Theman said a trailer conveying 27 cows was involved in the accident.

“The crash that happened this morning was a lone crash involving a trailer carrying 27 cows; the crash occurred along the Sani Abacha Road in Jekadefari.

“The trailer driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.

“The dead bodies had been taken to a mortuary in Gombe while the injured persons were taken to a hospital for medical attention.”

