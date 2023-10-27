Police arrests teenager for alleged murder in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested one Mustapha Isah over the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman, Aishatu Abdullahi, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Gombe on Friday.

He said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested after one Muhammad Abdullahi reported the incident at Pantami Police Divisional Headquarters in the state.

He said: “During the investigation, the suspect confessed that he sneaked into Aishatu Abdullahi’s room in search of his spanner which she had seized from him.

“The suspect also mentioned an accomplice, Idris Danjauro, male, aged 17 years, who joined him in the room to carry out the act. Idris was also arrested but denied knowledge of who killed Aishatu during the interrogation.”

