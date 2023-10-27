‘PDP denied release of N1.29bn to Fayose through Obanikoro,’ Witness tells court in ex-gov’s money laundering trial

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, on Friday, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, how a former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, handed over the cash sum of N1.29 billion to ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in 2014.

Madaki, a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operative, stated this at the resumed trial of the former governor for alleged N6.9 billion fraud in Lagos.

The commission re-arraigned Fayose alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, on an amended 11-count charge of money laundering on December 2, 2021.

Fayose’s aide, Abiodun Agbele, was also arraigned by the commission.

The EFCC alleged that the ex-governor and Agbele took possession of money on June 17, 2014, to fund his election campaign in the state.

The duo were accused of committing criminal breach of trust, theft, and stealing of public funds.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that Fayose bought property worth N270 million in Abuja and also deposited the sum of N100 million in a fixed account from the funds.

He added that a cash sum of N150 million was lodged into the Spotless Investment Limited’s account by Agbele between June 17 and 24, 2014.

Madaki also revealed that the ex-governor’s claim that the N1.29 billion received from Obanikoro was the campaign funds from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was investigated by the commission.

He said the PDP denied the release of campaign funds to Fayose through Obanikoro at the time.

The witness said: “In our investigation, we contacted the Peoples Democratic Party secretariat in Abuja. The party denied receiving any money from the National Security Adviser, or the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The party also said it did not give any campaign money to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro to give to the first defendant.

“So the funds moved from Diamond Bank to Zenith Bank were the funds that came from the impress account which is under the control of the office of the National Security Adviser to President Goodluck, Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).”

Justice Chukujekwu Aneke adjourned the matter till November 24 for continuation of trial.

