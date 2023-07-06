Fayose visits Tinubu, vows to remain in PDP

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday meets with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The ex-governor was in the State House just 24 hours after the duo of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, visited the president.

Fayose is one of the major supporters of President Tinubu and congratulated him shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him as the winner of the February election.

He also supported the G5 in the push for the resignation of the PDP’s former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, ahead of the election.

Fayose, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he was with President Tinubu’s administration but he would not hesitate to criticise the government if it fails to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to rally round the president, whom he said has good intentions for the country.

The former governor also ruled out a switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose said: “If the government in power is not doing the right thing, we’ll be courageous enough to tell the government in power.

“When Muhammadu Buhari was President in this country I didn’t shy away from telling him the truth and the government. If President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is shying away from his brief, I Ayo Fayose, Oshoko, will be courageous enough to tell him.

“I will never be a member of the All Progressives Congress. I am a PDP man, if anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t do partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home.”

