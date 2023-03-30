PDP lifts suspension of Fayose, Anyim, others

The suspension of Ayo Fayose, a former governor of the state of Ekiti, has been lifted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC).

The party also lifted the suspension of Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina; Anyim Pius Anyim, former secretary of the government of the federation; Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

They were all suspended from the party for allegedly involving in anti-party activities.

Also, the referral of the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee over the same allegation was reversed.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday, the main opposition party noted that the decision was arrived after the NWC members had extensive discussion on the recent developments in the party.

The PDP has been embroidered in a massive internal wrangling which saw five of its governors: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) demanding the resignation of its immediate past National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They also refused to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the last month’s presidential election.

Ayu had resigned from his position after his suspension by ward members in his (Benue) state.

The NWC had appointed Umar Damagum, on Tuesday, as the party’s acting National Chairman.

The statement reads: “This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.”

