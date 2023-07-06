Reps to probe NPA, NIMASA over auction of govt’s assets

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the alleged illegal auction of the Federal Government properties by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Oluwole Oke during plenary in Abuja.

Other agencies allegedly involved are the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), River Basin Development Authority (RBDA), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

In his presentation, Oke said the procedure for the disposal and auction of government assets in Nigeria was clearly spelt out in Financial Regulations, 2009 and Public Procurement Act 2007 among others.

He added that the 1999 Constitution provides that all revenues realised from the disposal or auction of public property be remitted into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The lawmaker alleged that NPA, NIMASA, NRC, Customs, and others had not been following due process in the auction of public property.



He stressed that partial remittance or non-remittance of revenue realised from the auction of public property into a consolidated revenue fund was a breach of the constitution.

Following the submission, the House, thereafter, resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the disposal of public property by the affected agencies.

The probe will cover the period between 2010 and 2022 with a view to establishing the extent of the alleged illegal auction of public property and the non-remittance of revenue realised into the consolidated revenue purse.

The committee is expected to report submit its report to the House within four weeks.

