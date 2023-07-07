Gandollar: APC alleges ‘sinister ploy,’ tells ex-gov Ganduje to ignore invite by anti-graft agency

The invitation extended to former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje by the State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC over an alleged dollar video, was described by the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday as a sinister ploy to damage the former governor’s reputation.

This was as it told the former governor to disregard and not honour the invitation.

The effort was made to drive a disconnect between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North, according to a statement jointly signed by the party’s chairman and secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina, respectively.

The statement reads, “The party said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

“It further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

“This time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

“The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.”

In 2017, online publication, Daily Nigerian, released some videos of Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe from contractors. The then-governor had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

Consequently, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) summoned Ganduje for interrogation over a controversial dollar video.

