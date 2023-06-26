Gov Yusuf stops salaries of over 10,000 staff employed by Ganduje in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stopped the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by the last administration in the state.

The state’s Accountant-General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Kano, said the governor also ordered the removal of the affected workers from the state’s payroll.

He said his office would investigate the recruitment exercise in a bid to identify workers illegally engaged by the government and remove them from the system.

The accountant-general general added that local government staff converted to state workers by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration would continue to receive their salaries.

The governor had reversed some of the decisions, including the sale of a paediatric hospital, approved by the Ganduje administration since he assumed office on May 29.

He also accused the ex-governor of employing over 10,000 workers illegally shortly before leaving office.

