News
Gov Yusuf stops salaries of over 10,000 staff employed by Ganduje in Kano
The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stopped the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by the last administration in the state.
The state’s Accountant-General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Kano, said the governor also ordered the removal of the affected workers from the state’s payroll.
He said his office would investigate the recruitment exercise in a bid to identify workers illegally engaged by the government and remove them from the system.
READ ALSO: Court restrains Gov Yusuf from demolishing building in Kano
The accountant-general general added that local government staff converted to state workers by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration would continue to receive their salaries.
The governor had reversed some of the decisions, including the sale of a paediatric hospital, approved by the Ganduje administration since he assumed office on May 29.
He also accused the ex-governor of employing over 10,000 workers illegally shortly before leaving office.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...