News
Troops raid militant camp, recover AK-47 rifles, IEDs in Bayelsa
Troops of 5 Battalion, Nigerian Army on Sunday captured an armoury during a raid on a militant camp in Bayelsa State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the troops engaged the militants in a gun duel and forced them to abandon the camp located in the Azuzuama Community of Ijaw local government area of the state.
He added that the militants and other individuals had been carrying out illegal activities from the camp.
The camp, according to Nwachukwu, had been destroyed by the troops.
READ ALSO: Troops raid bandits hideouts in Kaduna, kill six
The spokesman revealed that five AK-47 rifles, two rocket-propelled grenade bombs, four rocket grenade bomb chargers, seven 7.62mm special ammunition, 14 AK-47 rifle magazines, and one pumping machine were recovered by the troops in the operation.
Others include two 16-inch anchored verve, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner, and one axe.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...