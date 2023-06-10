Metro
Troops raid bandits hideouts in Kaduna, kill six
Nigerian troops under the Operation Forest Sanity, in conjunction with Defence Headquarters Special Forces, have raided hideouts of terrorists in the Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, killing six of the bandits in the process.
According to a statement on Saturday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, several pieces of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the operation, adding that the terrorists were killed during a gun battle that ensued during the operation on Friday.
The statement read: “On June 9, 2023, troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces conducted a covert operation to bandit enclaves at Maidaro village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists.
“In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralised six terrorists and recovered five AK 47 rifles, 192 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm Special ammunition, 74 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm Special, nine AK 47 rifle magazines, three IEDs, three Baofeng radios, one PKM, three motorcycles, amongst other sundry items.”
Danmadami, in the statement, urged the citizens to give troops timely information on the activities of terrorists in their environment.
“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area,” the statement added.
