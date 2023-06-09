Police launches manhunt for suspected killers of ex-Imo speaker’s orderly

The Imo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a police Inspector identified as Charles in the state.

Charles, who was kidnapped a few weeks ago, was found dead recently in a bush in Oguta local government area of the state.

He was attacked and abducted alongside a driver of a Toyota Hilux in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state.

The deceased was an orderly to the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Chiji Collins.



The command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had already commissioned a team of police investigators to apprehend the killers.

He said: “The command assures members of the public and family members of the deceased that we are already on the trail of the killers of Insp. Charles and the other victim.

“We will ensure that those behind the dastardly act are caught and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

