Bandits invade Kaduna communities, kill 2, abduct 30

Bandits on Monday, invaded the Shiwaka, Unguwan Bagudu and Sabonlayi communities of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two and abducting 30 locals.

This wasmade known by the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai.

Kasai who confirmed the attacks in a statement, said the bandits attacked the communities because the locals could not pay a N10 million farming levy imposed on them before they would be allowed access to their farms.

A youth leader in one of the affected communities who identified himself as Isa who spoke to journalists, said there could be more casualties as they were still searching for missing persons in the bushes.

The bandits attacked Shiwaka, Unguwan Bagudu and Sabonlayi

on Monday around 11:30 a.m., while most people went to their farms. It was the deadline for the imposed levy by bandits,” Isa said.

“For now, farmers are afraid to go to farms for their safety as such looming food scarcity is imminent unless the situation is arrested.

“We are still appealing to President Bola Tinubu that people in our communities are ever ready to assist in dealing with this menace.

“The problem is that, based on experience, even if the levy is paid, the bandits will never stop carrying out their attacks against innocent locals.

“These past weeks, many attacks were carried out at various locations by the bandits with many unreported victims and casualties.

“In fact, the capital of Birnin-Gwari was stormed by the bandits twice this week. So, the situation is escalating, sincerely,” he added.

