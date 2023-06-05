Metro
Police arrests 4 suspects with human bones in Gombe
Police operatives in Gombe have arrested four suspects for alleged possession of human bones in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the news to journalists on Monday in Gombe.
He said the suspects were arrested following complaints from some residents of Taraba State.
The spokesman said: “One Isa Musa of Bali local government area of Taraba State came to Gombe State to meet one Alhaji Auwal of Gombe who is now at large, through one of their friends that the said Alhaji will pray for them to see more success in their businesses.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected armed robbers in Delta
“The said Auwal collected the sum of N650,000 from the complainants. After the complainants didn’t see improvement in their businesses demanded the return of their money.
“Following the demand for their money, Auwal referred the complainants to one 65-year-old Ibrahim Adamu of Dukku LGA in Gombe State and since then Auwal had been on the run.
“During the investigation, one Ibrahim Adamu of Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe, was also arrested at Auwal’s house with some traditional charms, sands from the grave, one white cloth, and human bones which they use for their devilish work.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...