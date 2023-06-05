Police arrests 4 suspects with human bones in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested four suspects for alleged possession of human bones in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the news to journalists on Monday in Gombe.

He said the suspects were arrested following complaints from some residents of Taraba State.

The spokesman said: “One Isa Musa of Bali local government area of Taraba State came to Gombe State to meet one Alhaji Auwal of Gombe who is now at large, through one of their friends that the said Alhaji will pray for them to see more success in their businesses.

“The said Auwal collected the sum of N650,000 from the complainants. After the complainants didn’t see improvement in their businesses demanded the return of their money.

“Following the demand for their money, Auwal referred the complainants to one 65-year-old Ibrahim Adamu of Dukku LGA in Gombe State and since then Auwal had been on the run.

“During the investigation, one Ibrahim Adamu of Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe, was also arrested at Auwal’s house with some traditional charms, sands from the grave, one white cloth, and human bones which they use for their devilish work.”

