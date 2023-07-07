Finally, Osun executive cabinet nominees unveiled

The names of 25 nominees submitted by Governor Ademola Adeleke to work with him as members of the Osun State executive cabinet was on Friday made public.

The nominees’ names were unveiled by Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, during plenary.

Egbedun also instructed the nominees to prepare 35 copies of their credentials to be forwarded to the screening committee before Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

“The screening would be conducted on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 am.

“The nominees are also mandated to forward a list of their assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB and to appear with evidence of same on screening day,” he said.

Egbedun read the names to include: Bar.Oladosu Babatunde

Bayo Ogungbamgbe

Sesan Ephraim Oyedele

Bar. Kolap Alimi

Soji Ajeigbe

Moshood Olalekan Olagunju

George Alabi

Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi

Abiodun Bankole Ojo

Dr Bashir Tokunbo Salami

Moruf Ayofe

Sola Ogungbile

Rev. Bunmi Jenyo

Ayo Awolowo.

Barr. Woke Bada

Dipo Eluwole

Rasheed Aderibigbe

Prof. Moruf Ademola Adeleke

Adeyemo Festus Ademola

Olaniyi Anthony Odunlade

Bar. Jola Akintola

Mayowa Adejorin

Adenike Folasade Adeleke

Tola Faseru

Gani Ayobami Olaoluwa.

The chairman of the House of Assembly screening committee for the nominees is Akinyode Oyewusi, while members include Kofoworola Adewumi, Ede North State Constituency; Kanmi Ajibola, Oriade State Constituency; Elisha Akinyemi Oderinwale, Ayedire State Constituency; Olaide Ajibola, Olorunda State Constituency; Sanmi Areoye, Atakunmosa East/West State Constituency; and Sikiru Bajepade, Ila State Constituency.

The list of commissioner nominees is coming about seven months after Adeleke was sworn in as governor on November 27, 2022.

