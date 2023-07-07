Politics
Finally, Osun executive cabinet nominees unveiled
The names of 25 nominees submitted by Governor Ademola Adeleke to work with him as members of the Osun State executive cabinet was on Friday made public.
The nominees’ names were unveiled by Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, during plenary.
Egbedun also instructed the nominees to prepare 35 copies of their credentials to be forwarded to the screening committee before Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
“The screening would be conducted on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 am.
“The nominees are also mandated to forward a list of their assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB and to appear with evidence of same on screening day,” he said.
Egbedun read the names to include: Bar.Oladosu Babatunde
Bayo Ogungbamgbe
Sesan Ephraim Oyedele
Bar. Kolap Alimi
Soji Ajeigbe
Moshood Olalekan Olagunju
George Alabi
Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi
Abiodun Bankole Ojo
Dr Bashir Tokunbo Salami
Moruf Ayofe
Sola Ogungbile
Rev. Bunmi Jenyo
Ayo Awolowo.
Barr. Woke Bada
Dipo Eluwole
Rasheed Aderibigbe
Prof. Moruf Ademola Adeleke
Adeyemo Festus Ademola
Olaniyi Anthony Odunlade
Bar. Jola Akintola
Mayowa Adejorin
Adenike Folasade Adeleke
Tola Faseru
Gani Ayobami Olaoluwa.
The chairman of the House of Assembly screening committee for the nominees is Akinyode Oyewusi, while members include Kofoworola Adewumi, Ede North State Constituency; Kanmi Ajibola, Oriade State Constituency; Elisha Akinyemi Oderinwale, Ayedire State Constituency; Olaide Ajibola, Olorunda State Constituency; Sanmi Areoye, Atakunmosa East/West State Constituency; and Sikiru Bajepade, Ila State Constituency.
The list of commissioner nominees is coming about seven months after Adeleke was sworn in as governor on November 27, 2022.
