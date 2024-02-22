Gov Adeleke appoints Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as SSA on Entertainment

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed the Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

The actress confirmed the appointment in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She also celebrated her achievement with the display of photos of herself and the governor.

She wrote: “Now an Honourable ya Allah I am grateful.

“To my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke Imole Osun. Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

“Lots of work to be done. Shall we? The entire good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large. It’s a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria.”

