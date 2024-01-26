Adeleke suspends Osun college provost for alleged funds misappropriation

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the immediate suspension of the Provost, Ila Oragun College of Education, Dr. Jimoh Afolabi, over alleged financial impropriety.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said the suspension of the provost followed the interim report of an investigative panel headed by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Kazeem Akinleye.

Adeleke had on January 9 set up a three-man committee to probe the alleged misappropriation of N200 million at the college.

The provost and the Chairman of the college’s Governing Council, Dr. Peter Babalola, had been trading accusations over the alleged mismanagement of the funds belonging to the college.

The statement read: “For the Provost, the Committee reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasance, abuse of power and corruption leveled against him dating from past administrations to date.

“The committee after a thorough review of the reports including that of the State House of Assembly alongside its investigation, recommended immediate suspension of the Provost.

“Sequel to the findings of the investigative panel, the provost is hereby suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/ records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the college.”

The governor also approved the recommendation of the committee that the chairman of the governing council should remain in office as there was no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him.

He had since appointed Dr. Jimoh Ayanda as the acting provost of the college.

