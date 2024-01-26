‘Accidental and regrettable,’ NAF takes responsibility for 2023 killing of 37 civilians in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken responsibility for the airstrike that killed several people in Nasarawa State last year.

At least 37 were killed in an airstrike by troops in Rukubi Community of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on January 23, 2023.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who met with the families of the victims at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia on Friday, said the airstrike was accidental.

He said that a series of criminal activities and terror attacks including the abduction of primary school pupils necessitated the air operation in the area.

Abubakar, who recalled the incident, explained that the troops who acted on intelligence that some terrorists on motorcycles were operating in the area carried out an airstrike which unfortunately killed innocent civilians.

He said: “The airstrike was conducted after a series of intelligence sightings of terrorists’ elements on motorcycles operating in the area.

“Thereafter, there was a lot of outcry by well-meaning Nigerians that a number of innocent civilians may have been killed during the airstrike.

“This agitated our minds because there is no military the world over; no matter what, the military is employed and paid to protect the lives and property of citizens, and whenever the military is accused of killing innocent civilians it’s painful to us.

“So, we had to go back and initiate a detailed and more thorough investigation into that incident.

“Sadly, further investigation into the incident revealed that truly, a number of innocent civilians were killed in the airstrike.

“This is what prompted our visit to Nasarawa State today to offer our condolences to the government and the families of those affected and bring closure to the unfortunate accident.”

He noted that the visit would help NAF to be accountable and ensure transparency in all its operations.

The NAF chief said they had taken measures to forestall the repeat of such incidents in the future.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule thanked the Abubakar and NAF for bringing closure to the unfortunate incident by visiting the families of the victims.

