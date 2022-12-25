Troops kill two terrorist commanders, others in Borno air raid

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai has killed terrorist commanders during air raids on their hideouts at the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, gave the names of the slain terrorists as Khaids Tukur and Bakura Jega.

He added that several other terrorists were killed during the air raid.

The air raid, according to him, was conducted after the troops discovered that the commanders had placed their men at strategic positions in the area.

READ ALSO: Troops raid illegal market run by Boko Haram, kill four terrorists in Borno

The statement read: “Following an airstrike conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on 20 December 2022 at Mantari in Gezuwa area of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, it has now been confirmed that several terrorists including Khaids Abbah Tukur, Maimusari, Bakura Jega, and several others were eliminated in the strike.

“The information was received just as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao arrived in Maiduguri earlier today, 25 December 2022 to celebrate the yuletide with frontline troops.

“The air strike was authorised after it was discovered that a Boko Haram terrorist commander simply known as Ikirima, had stationed his fighters and gun trucks at Mantari village, alongside other terrorists from other locations who had converged at the same location arrived with motorcycles and bicycles.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now