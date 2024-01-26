Fire guts INEC office in Oyo

Fire on Friday gutted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oyo State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Adeniran Tella, who disclosed this to journalists, said the fire occurred at the commission’s Ibadan South-East Local Government Area Office at 10:30 am on Friday.

The REC said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

He said no life was lost in the incident, adding that only logistic materials were burnt in the inferno.

“The incident did not affect preparations for the Saki West State Constituency re-run election slated for February 3,” Tella stated.

