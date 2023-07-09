FACT CHECK: Did Gov Adeleke appoint his daughter as Commissioner in Osun?

CLAIM: Multiple posts on social media claim that the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has appointed his daughter as a Commissioner in the state.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

Governor Adeleke, on Thursday, sent a list of 25 newly appointed commissioners to the state House of Assembly. The names include two aides of former Governor Raif Aregbesola, giving credence to the allegation that the former Minister of Interior worked against his party’s candidate in support of Governor Adeleke.

The Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, read the names of the 25 commissioner-nominees on the floor of the House. They include Oladosu Babatunde, Bayo Ogunbamgbe, Sesan Oyedele, Kolapo Alimi, Soji Adeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi and Sunday Oroniyi.

Others are Abiodun Ojo, Bashir Salami, Moruf Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, Bunmi Jenyo, Ayo Awolowo, Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Moruf Adeleke, Adeyemo Ademola, Olabiyi Odunlade, Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, Adenike Adeleke, Tola Fasheru and Gani Ola-Oluwa.

The viral posts claims that the list includes the name of Governor Adeleke’s daughter whom they identified as Adenike Adeleke.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that truly a daughter of Governor Adeleke is named Adenike, however, she is not the one appointed a commissioner. The Adenike Adeleke that has been appointed is the wife of Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the elder brother of Governor Adeleke.

The older Adeleke (Isiaka) passed on in April 2017, two years after he was elected a Senator. Ademola Adeleke, now governor, completed his brother’s tenure in the red chamber, and then contested for governorship.

In a media interview she granted after her husband was elected a Senator in 2015, she disclosed that she was an international business woman who dealt in the sales of fabrics.

CONCLUSION

The claim that Governor Adeleke appointed his daughter a Commissioner is false.

