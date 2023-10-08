Politics
Gov Adeleke suggests ways to improve governance
Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has reminded stakeholders around the state of the importance of providing timely feedback on various government initiatives in order to improve good governance.
Adeleke made the suggestion in a statement provided to news reporters in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday.
The governor mentioned that the state administration used the most recent Ipade Imole gathering in Osogbo as a public accountability forum to solicit comments from the populace.
In order to get feedback and focus on the areas that required attention, he continued, the meeting would be an ongoing exercise between the government and significant stakeholders.
“Ipade Imole should be a continuous exercise before we meet physically again. The feedback mechanism must be operational on a 24-hour basis.
“I have also directed my team to put up a website for Ipade Imole.
“All proceedings of the maiden edition must be documented and an interactive platform be created.
“In this digital age, my team will also set up a WhatsApp chat room. I will be in that chat room as your governor, we will ensure continuous interaction,” the statement reads.
Adeleke urged various associations that participated at the maiden event to be gracious enough to host a secondary Ipade Imole by passing the message on the maiden edition of the accountability platforms.
“He, however, said stakeholders’ feedback would afford his administration opportunities to listen to the yearnings of the citizens and deliver dividends of democracy as promised in his electioneering,” it added.
