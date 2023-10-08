NASS REPUBLIC: As Akpabio’s senate bars first-timers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Senate barred first-term Senators from contesting the post of the Senate President, and Deputy Senate President in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly (NASS).

We tracked two other stories from the NASS within the week under review.

1. As Akpabio bars first-term senators

The Godswill Akpabio-led Senate, on October 3, amended its rule 3(2) (1-3) of the Senate Standing Orders which prohibited first-term Senators from vying for the position of the Senate President, and Deputy Senate President.

This was sequel to a motion titled: “Amendment of the Standing Orders of the Senate pursuant to Order 109 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (As Amended),” moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Rule 3 stipulates any Senator who wishes to contest for the Senate top leadership must have spent a minimum of one term in the Senate.

The amendment typifies political battles for the protection of group interest, though it pretentiously suggests that the initiative highlights efforts at enthroning experience as a prerequisite for Senate leadership.

It would also suggest that the much-talked about in-fighting between Akpabio, and Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a first-term Senator who was his major challenger for the Senate Presidency in June, is far from over.

Besides, it, once again, reaffirms that politics remains interest-driven as Akpabio, and his camp appear to be taking precautionary measures against a repeat of what played out during the contest for the Senate Presidency.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“He (Akpabio) made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder. In fact, we are even planning to take a drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Protecting Nigerians in Ethiopia

On October 4, the Senate directed its Committees on Diaspora, and Foreign Affairs to thoroughly investigate the alleged unlawful killing, and imprisonment of over 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia.

This followed a motion, titled: “Urgent need to investigate the unlawful killings and incarceration of over 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia,” sponsored by the Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, and Senator Victor Umeh.

“…over 250 Nigerians who have continued to face this maltreatment and inhumanity have not committed any crime known to any law and there is no evidence of any court proceedings stating the categories of crimes they have committed…” Mwadkwon said, among others, while presenting the motion.

The alleged inhuman treatment of Nigerians in Ethiopia portrays diminishing respect for Nigeria’s global stature, and how bad leadership has pushed Nigerians to other countries, and made some of them vulnerable in the quest for survival.

How the Senate handles the issue would tell if something could be rescued from the shattered image of Nigerians in Ethiopia, and by extension the international community at large.

3. Protecting Borno farmers

The House of Representatives, on October 4, called on the security agencies to intensify efforts to stop the killing of farmers in Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State.

This was sequel to the adoption of the resolution of a motion moved by Hon. Ahmed Jaha at plenary to stop the killing of the farmers, and to allow them harvest their farm produce freely.

“The persistent insecurity in the Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Constituency has created an environment of fear and uncertainty, discouraging farmers from cultivating their lands and leaving their hard-earned farm produce unharvested…,” Jaha said, among others.

The resolution, another evidence of the oversight function of lawmakers, is a reminder of the unending killings triggered by insurgency in Borno State, and the North-East at large.

Sad enough, it lays bare one of the primary causes of food insecurity in the country, and why foodstuffs have continued to be on the rise in the market.

All said, the onus lies on the lawmakers to ensure that enough pressure is piled on the Tinubu-led executive to live up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives, and property.

Answer: Senator Ali Ndume

Ndume made the statement, on August 13, 2023, in an interview with BBC Hausa. He is the current Chief Whip of the Senate.

