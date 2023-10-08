NNPP founder, Aniebonam confident appeal court will set aside tribunal’s verdict on Kano election

The Founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, said on Sunday the party would retain Kano State despite the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal.

The panel on September 20 nullified Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

In a judgement delivered via Zoom, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the election and ordered INEC to issue him a new certificate of return.

Governor Yusuf had since filed an appeal on the judgement.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, Aniebonam expressed confidence the party would not lose its case either in the appeal or at the Supreme Court.

He said: “There is no doubt that what NNPP as a political party and its candidate got in Kano State election tribunal was a judgment of the mortal being rather than justice of the living God.

“He with God is with all and therefore we should all continue to keep the peace of the society awaiting God’s intervention at the Appeal Court and or the Supreme Court.”

He said the APC candidate congratulated Yusuf soon after the election result was announced and he didn’t challenge the results at the tribunal.

On the internal wrangling in the NNPP, the former chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees said it would come out stronger from the crisis.

He promised to come out with a statement after consultation with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Aniebonam congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

