NASS REPUBLIC: On the matter of PDP lawmakers disowning their own. One other story and a quote to remember

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives recently distanced themselves from Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere-led coalition’s call for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman over alleged anti-party activities.

1. As PDP lawmakers disown Ugochinyere

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caucus, on April 9 disowned Hon. Ugochinyere-led coalition of opposition lawmakers over their call for Damagun’s resignation.

“That the general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament and their demands do not represent that of the Minority parties,” a statement signed by all the Minority Caucus leaders read in part.

The call by the Ugochinyere-led coalition, and its outright rejection, pushes ongoing narratives of politics being a contestation for power, and that it remains an interest-driven game.

Indeed, it further shows that the internal wrangling in the PDP which contributed immensely to its failure at the 2023 general elections is far from over.

It also exposes the monumental division in the party, especially its unpreparedness to unite and play the role of a formidable main opposition party in the country.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Based on an interpretation of Nigeria’s law, the National Assembly won’t pass a law to stop off-season elections in Nigeria. It is a constitutional matter and the Supreme Court has been clear about it. The constitution says you shall be sworn in for a term of four years. That four years start from the day you were sworn in as a governor.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Dealing with hike in electricity tariff

On April 8, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, affirmed that the House of Representatives will intervene in the recent hike in electricity tariffs upon the resumption of plenary later this month.

“We will look at the both sides of the coin to know a win-win approach to it because we cannot suffocate also the investors, and also we cannot allow Nigerians to suffer unduly,” Kalu said when he spoke virtually on a call-in radio programme of FLO FM ion Umuahia.

Kalu’s speech could be interpreted as one meant to calm frayed nerves, and hence, dissuade any possible protest the hike may trigger.

It may also project the Deputy Speaker, and the House as people-oriented, and ever-ready to give priority to the comfort of the citizenry.

However, it must be said that, given its antecedents, the legislature still does not reserve the right to enforce its will the on the executive.

All said, Kalu, and his fellow legislators have an opportunity to prove the above assertion wrong. For now, Nigerians are watching!

Answer: Senator Niyi Adegbonmire

Adegbonmire made the statement on November 13, 2023, when he spoke during a media parley in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. He represents Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Opinions

