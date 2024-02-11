NASS REPUBLIC: Dealing with rising cost of living. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The members of the House of Representatives, last week, called on President Bola Tinubu to address the rising cost of living in the country.

1. Dealing with the rising cost of living

On February 6, the House of Representatives, at a plenary, appealed to Tinubu to work harder in addressing the rising cost of living as Nigerians were now living in unbearable conditions.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion presented by Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, representing Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency of Ogun State, at the plenary in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who led the debate on the motion titled: “Urgent Intervention on Reducing Cost of Living,” said: “The current inflation has eroded the purchasing power of individuals with higher prices for goods and services.

“Stagnant wages and limited job opportunities have also further exacerbated the financial strain on individuals and families, making it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.”

Ibrahim’s motion supports the widely held opinion that Nigeria’s economy has engaged the reverse gear, with social malaise gripping its national fabrics as well.

Indeed, the lawmakers’ call succinctly captures the cries of Nigerians who had been hit hard by the present economic crunch that has reportedly triggered protests in Niger State, Kano State, and other parts of the country.

How long Nigerians would endure the hardship before the economy improves remains uncertain.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“My two daughters are married to Yoruba men, one from Lagos State and the other from Kwara State. And I’ve five grandchildren who are Yoruba. How can I hate them and allow my daughters to marry them? Those saying I hate the Yorubas, how many of their sons and daughters are married to Hausas or Northerners? I’m a true Nigerian.”

Two other stories

2. Abbas’ stance on security agencies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on February 8, promised to hold security agencies accountable for all the money allocated to them to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Abbas gave the assurance at the NASS Complex, Abuja, while addressing a world press conference on the state of the nation.

“In line with our legislative agenda, the 10th House is committed to the security of our nation. I can assure Nigerians that this House will hold security agencies accountable for every fund allocated to them to fight insecurity and insurgency,” he said.

The stance of Nigerian lawmakers on public accountability reawakens old debates about how former administrations have paid lip service to the issue of interrogating corruption in the military.

Their disposition to a probe amplifies the growing suspicion that various allegations heaped on past and serving military chiefs might not be further from the truth.

Will Abbas find the guts to initiate an investigative probe to make good his promise, or is he grandstanding? Time bears the answers.

3. Abuja under threat?

On February 7, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, once again., decried the insecurity situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing it as worrisome.

“The Senate is of the view that FCT is under threat in addition to other parts of the country,” Akpabio said in the Red Chambers of the NASS.

Akpabio’s continuous lamentation on the insecurity in Abuja, and other parts of the country may tell how the leaders, and especially the security chiefs have run out of ideas in restoring peace in the troubled towns, and cities.

Interestingly, it re-echoes how the situation has worsened right under the very nose of Tinubu, and other political office holders who reside in Abuja.

No doubt, the ruling party has its task fully cut out, and would have to look inwards or outwards to find solutions to the festering sore, rather than shed crocodile tears.

Answer: Senator Ali Ndume

Ndume made the statement on February 8, 2024, in defence of his criticism of the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State. The outspoken Senator represents Borno South Senatorial District in the NASS.

