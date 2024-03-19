Politics
Akpabio says killers of Army personnel in Delta may be mercenaries
Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, stated on Tuesday that foreigners might have been involved in the soldiers’ deaths in Delta State.
On Thursday, March 14, on a peace mission to Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, some armed men assaulted and killed fifteen Nigerian Army personnel.
During a Tuesday debate on two merged motions introduced by Senators Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central, and Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, Akpabio expressed his opinion that the individuals who killed the troops might have been hired as mercenaries.
He said, “We are not at war. I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta. They may be mercenaries.”
The Senate thereafter ordered the probe into the killings as it has asked its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to liaise with the Military authorities to get more information on the remote and immediate cause of what it described as “a dastardly act.”
