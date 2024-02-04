NASS REPUBLIC: As Abbas tasks Tinubu on rising insecurity. One other story, and a quote to remember

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called on President Bola Tinubu to demand greater performance, and accountability from Service Chiefs to arrest the rising wave of insecurity in different parts of the country.

On January 30, Hon. Abbas tasked Tinubu to demand a better performance from the country’s Security Chiefs, and other security agencies in the fight against rising insecurity, even if it meant taking tough decisions.

“Indeed, the time has come for the President to demand greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies,” the Speaker said in his opening speech at plenary.

“I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions; if necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear.”

Again, Abbas’ statement calls for deep reflections on the state of insecurity in Nigeria, the full blown terrorism that has gripped the country and the performance of its military chiefs.

His position, therefore, reinforces the call for Tinubu to thoroughly rejig the security apparatus, and by extension, take critical decisions, even if it requires stepping on powerful toes.

Whether Tinubu would heed Abbas’ call and those of other Nigerians only remains within the confines of time.

NASS MEMORY LANE

“A statistics by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the European Union on drug use in Nigeria, stated that about 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages 15 and 64, were drug users.”

2. Fighting corruption the Ndume way



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, on January 30, appealed to Tinubu to sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth to empower anti-corruption and security agencies to go after Nigerians with questionable riches.

Fielding questions from Journalists in Abuja, Ndume asserted: “The next thing now, if President Tinubu wants to fight corruption, would be to sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth in this country.

“Let all these people explain where they got their money, including myself. People should stop talking about trivialities, or personal issues; they should talk about national issues.”

Ndume’s continuous call for the signing of an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth speaks to the level of endemic corruption which has seriously dented the global perception of the country.

Having failed to convince former President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the order in 2021, his call on Tinubu may have demonstrated his discomfort on the incidence of corruption, amidst the publicised efforts of the EFCC, and ICPC.

It is hoped that Ndume’s desires, as lofty as they are, do not amount to mere grandstanding.

Answer: Senator Babangida Hussain

Hussain made the statement, on October 17, 2023, on the floor of the senate during plenary. That was during his lead debate on a motion titled: “Urgent need to address the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.” Hussain represents Jigawa North-West Senatorial District.

