Betta Edu: Shehu mocks Buhari, commends Tinubu for listening to Nigerians

Former Senator Shehu Sani has dissed former President Muhammadu Buhari over President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the fraud allegation against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Sani, who reacted to Edu’s suspension in a post on his X account, said President Tinubu listened to the public and acted against his minister.

According to him, if it was the former President, he will just ‘Ashuwa’ you.

He wrote: “This President has listened to the public and acted against his Minister. If it’s the former President he will just ASHUWA you.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Tinubu, on Monday, suspended Edu following public outcry that trailed a leaked memo signed by her and directed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for the payment of over N585 million to a private account.

The money, according to the memo, was meant for the Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) in Lagos, Ogun, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Edu’s suspension was contained in a statement Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale released.

President Tinubu also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that former President Buhari practically turned deaf ears to allegations of corruption against his appointees, especially ministers during his eight-year tenure in office.

