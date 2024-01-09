Don’t panic, but stay away, NDA alerts Kaduna residents on shooting practice

The Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Monday, asked residents of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general areas not to panic over its scheduled shooting exercise.

Major Mohammed Maidawa, the Academy Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that the exercise was for the Army cadets of 71 Regular Course of the nation’s foremost military university.

Maidawa, while urging the residents not to panic over the exercise, which involved shooting, however, warned the public not to trespass the shooting range where the exercise would be held between January 9 and February 2, 2024.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to inform the general public, especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauyd and Afaka general area, that it will be conducting a Range Management Package for Army Cadets of 71 Regular Course.

“The exercise is scheduled to be held between 9 January to 2 February 2024 at NDA Open Range Afaka. The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“However, we advise the general public to avoid trespassing in the general area throughout the period of the exercise.”

