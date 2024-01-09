News
Don’t panic, but stay away, NDA alerts Kaduna residents on shooting practice
The Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Monday, asked residents of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general areas not to panic over its scheduled shooting exercise.
Major Mohammed Maidawa, the Academy Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that the exercise was for the Army cadets of 71 Regular Course of the nation’s foremost military university.
Maidawa, while urging the residents not to panic over the exercise, which involved shooting, however, warned the public not to trespass the shooting range where the exercise would be held between January 9 and February 2, 2024.
Read also: Obi faults Tinubu, NASS over securitisation of N7.3tn CBN debt, says it’s illegal
The statement read: “The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to inform the general public, especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauyd and Afaka general area, that it will be conducting a Range Management Package for Army Cadets of 71 Regular Course.
“The exercise is scheduled to be held between 9 January to 2 February 2024 at NDA Open Range Afaka. The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.
“However, we advise the general public to avoid trespassing in the general area throughout the period of the exercise.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...